$0.51 EPS Expected for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings. One Liberty Properties posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

