$0.66 EPS Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other news, CFO Melvin Flanigan bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,500 shares in the company, valued at $812,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $131,094.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 454,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,506 over the last three months. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,339. The stock has a market cap of $739.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Camping World has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

