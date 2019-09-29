$0.86 EPS Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $16,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,306,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 112.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 235,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NBLX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. 218,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,049. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $966.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

