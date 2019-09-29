$1.34 EPS Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.28). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

