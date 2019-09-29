$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.96.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $318,815.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,904 shares of company stock worth $806,797. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 76,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.