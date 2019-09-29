$1.83 EPS Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.13. 3,175,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.74 and its 200-day moving average is $259.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

