$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.05. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.20.

LFUS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.47. The company had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

