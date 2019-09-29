10,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,044,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,787 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in AT&T by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 123,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in AT&T by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 582,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 479,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,111,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

