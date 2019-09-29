$120.58 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce sales of $120.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the highest is $122.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $438.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.60 million to $439.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $514.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. ValuEngine lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 616,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.