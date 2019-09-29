14,061 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chemours by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. Chemours Co has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $42.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 12,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,747.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Newman acquired 20,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,165.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,790 shares of company stock worth $799,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

