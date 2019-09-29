154,300 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,615,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

DUK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.