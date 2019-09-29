1,546 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $202.40. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

