17,000 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,491,000 after buying an additional 346,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after buying an additional 305,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 387,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $938,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $938,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $78,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,788. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.