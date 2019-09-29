1,823,841 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Acquired by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,823,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,217,000. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.02.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 4,955,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

