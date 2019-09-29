1,868 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.64. 203,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

