$2.05 EPS Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Mcdonald’s posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,533,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $213.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.08. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

