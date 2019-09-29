201,214 Shares in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Domo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $4,592,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Domo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 522,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Domo Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.68 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 81.35% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $52.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

