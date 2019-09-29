2,244 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. 10,224,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

