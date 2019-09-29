$243.28 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $243.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.55 million and the highest is $244.00 million. TriMas reported sales of $223.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $934.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $939.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $974.60 million, with estimates ranging from $971.00 million to $981.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in TriMas by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after buying an additional 319,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at $299,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriMas by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TriMas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $380,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 65,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,749. TriMas has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

