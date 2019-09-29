250 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.97. 916,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

