28,231 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEU. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTEU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. 25,900 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

