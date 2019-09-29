$37.36 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $37.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.71 million. Hoegh LNG Partners posted sales of $37.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $144.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.33 million to $145.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.13 million, with estimates ranging from $139.26 million to $149.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMLP. ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,101. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.