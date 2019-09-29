58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.13

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 34718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BOCOM International downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 58.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Get 58.com alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $601.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.