70,007 Shares in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,597,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $27,521,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $19,068,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $7,782,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $6,680,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. 1,206,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,946. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.