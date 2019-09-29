$715.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will announce $715.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.71 million. Tailored Brands reported sales of $812.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of TLRD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $203.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director Theo Killion bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,258.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 115.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

