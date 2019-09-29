874,952 Shares in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 874,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,000. LegacyTexas Financial Group makes up 0.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.79% of LegacyTexas Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTXB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

LTXB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.13 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Raymond James cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.88 to $41.78 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.05 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB).

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.