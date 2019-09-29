Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €33.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.33 ($34.10).

Shares of ARL opened at €27.87 ($32.41) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of €37.18 ($43.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.11 and its 200 day moving average is €26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

