Aave Market Cap Tops $4.82 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $180,109.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Alterdice, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, Aave has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.60 or 0.05376501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Aave Profile

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC, Bibox, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

