ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of ABIOMED worth $34,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. TheStreet lowered ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.89. 589,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,937. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.44 and a twelve month high of $459.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.56.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.