ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 348.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 879,311 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 1,332,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,159. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $191,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

