Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

