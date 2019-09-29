Adrian Marsh Sells 93,861 Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($423,128.77).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 354.10 ($4.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.40. DS Smith plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 491.40 ($6.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered DS Smith to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

