AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ASNB stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -2.22. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration alerts:

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

Read More: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.