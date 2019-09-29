Aergo (AERGO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $1.14 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. During the last week, Aergo has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00190060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.01020915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

