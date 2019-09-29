AgaveCoin Market Cap Reaches $23.09 Million (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $10,696.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00190294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.01021076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.