Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EADSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Sunday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. Airbus has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $149.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $136.66.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

