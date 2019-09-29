Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $9,255.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.02108369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

