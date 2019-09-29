Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.24. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 3,021,128 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.