Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.