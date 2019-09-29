All Sports Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. All Sports has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.64 or 0.05312425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015926 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034578 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.