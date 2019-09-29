Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $16.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,225.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,170.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $860.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

