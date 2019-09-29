Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 11.1% in September

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $136,880.00. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 20,425 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $844,573.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,003 shares of company stock worth $18,979,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 311,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

