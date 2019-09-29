Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Update

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $828,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $462,370.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,816,004. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Alteryx by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in Alteryx by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.18. 1,696,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,612. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.90, a P/E/G ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Citigroup set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.