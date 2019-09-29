Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 279,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.