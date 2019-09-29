American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.68.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In related news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $148,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661 in the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Software by 2,671.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Software by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

