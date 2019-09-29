AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $61,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 534.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. 1,380,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

