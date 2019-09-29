Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 12.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.94. 1,770,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

