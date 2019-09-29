Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.