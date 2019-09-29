Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. Groupon reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 3,449,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,459. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Groupon by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 326,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Groupon by 72.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,212 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Groupon by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Groupon by 109.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,374 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,245,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

