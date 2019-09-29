Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $50.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.32 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $49.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $199.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.89 million to $201.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $226.37 million, with estimates ranging from $223.61 million to $228.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.90 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 724,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 2.12. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth acquired 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,410,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $3,839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

